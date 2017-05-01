Japan Labor Cash Earnings Rise As Expected In November

01/05/17

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Total labor cash earnings in Japan increased for the second straight month in November, in line with expectations, preliminary report from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare showed Friday.



Gross earnings climbed 0.2 percent year-over-year in November, following a 0.1 percent rise in October. The figure also matched consensus estimate.

Contractual gross earnings rose 0.3 percent annually in November, following a 0.1 percent rise in the previous month. Meanwhile, special cash earnings dipped 3.4 percent, faster than the 3.1 percent decrease in October.

At the same time, real cash earnings dropped 0.2 percent in November from a year ago, after remaining flat in the preceding month.

