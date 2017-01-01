Ford And JV December China Sales Up 21%

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) and its joint ventures in China sold nearly 150,000 vehicles in December 2016, up 21 percent over 2015. The growth was driven by strong demand for Ford's expanded lineup of SUVs such as the Ford Edge and Explorer, the Ford Taurus large car, and performance vehicles such as the Ford Mustang.

For all of 2016, Ford Motor Company sales totaled a best-ever 1.27 million vehicles, 14 percent higher than 2015. That total includes sales by joint ventures Changan Ford Automobile and Jiangling Motors Corporation, sales of Ford models imported to China and Lincoln, which has become the fastest growing luxury brand in China.

Changan Ford Automobile, Ford's passenger car joint venture, broke both annual and December sales records. CAF sold more than 957,000 vehicles in 2016, up 14 percent compared to 2015. December sales totaled more than 115,000 vehicles, a 19 percent increase compared to December 2015.

Jiangling Motor Corp., Ford's other joint venture in China, sold 265,056 vehicles in 2016, a 7 percent increase compared to 2015. December sales totaled 32,193 vehicles, up 28 percent compared to December 2015.

Lincoln has also had a strong year in 2016, with sales totaling 32,558 vehicles, a nearly three-fold increase compared to 2015. Lincoln's strong performance was supported by Chinese customers' positive reception of Lincoln SUVs and the growing number of dealerships, which reached 65 in 2016. In terms of sales, five of Lincoln's top 10 dealerships and 11 of the top 20 were based in China in 2016.

