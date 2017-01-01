Ionis Pharma Collaborates With Novartis On Cardiovascular Treatment

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) and Akcea Therapeutics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., announced an exclusive, worldwide option and collaboration agreement with Novartis to develop and commercialize AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx. Ionis noted that the deal value at significantly over $1 billion if both drugs are licensed and successfully commercialized.

Separately, Novartis confirmed that it reached collaboration and option agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and its affiliate Akcea Therapeutics, Inc., to license two novel treatments with the potential to significantly reduce cardiovascular risk in patients suffering from high levels of lipoproteins known as Lp(a) and ApoCIII. In addition Novartis entered into a stock purchase agreement with Ionis.

Meanwhile, Ionis said that the company and Akcea are eligible to receive $225 million in near-term payments, including an immediate $75 million up-front option payment and a $100 million equity investment in Ionis, which equates to 1,631,435 shares at $61.30 per share.



Ionis and Akcea are also eligible to receive a license fee as well as development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments as each drug advances. In addition, Ionis and Akcea are eligible to receive tiered royalties in the mid-teens to low twenty percent range on net sales of each drug.

"AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx are novel potential therapies to address the broad opportunities that still exist to treat cardiovascular disease, despite currently available therapies. We believe that Novartis is the ideal partner for developing both drugs to their fullest potential," said Paula Soteropoulos, chief executive officer at Akcea Therapeutics.

Ionis and Akcea plan to conduct a Phase 2 dose-ranging study for each drug, to choose the optimal dose and evaluate alternative dose schedules, such as monthly dosing, for the Phase 3 study. Following the successful completion of each Phase 2 dose-ranging study, and prior to initiation of the Phase 3 study, Novartis will be able to exercise its option to license and commercialize each drug.

For each drug, upon option exercise, Novartis will pay Ionis and Akcea a $150 million license fee, will initiate a global Phase 3 cardiovascular outcome study in a high-risk population and will be responsible for worldwide development and commercialization activities. Akcea retains the right to co-commercialize any successful drug through its specialty sales force focused on lipid specialists on terms and conditions to be agreed with Novartis.

Ionis and Akcea are also eligible to receive up to $315 million and $265 million in development and regulatory milestone payments for AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, respectively, as well as up to $285 million and $265 million in commercialization milestone payments, for each drug, respectively. Novartis has an obligation to make a further equity investment of $50 million in the next 18 months in either Ionis at the same premium as the initial investment or in Akcea.

The transaction is subject to clearances under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

