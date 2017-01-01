Euro Mixed Ahead Of German Factory Orders, Retail Sales

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Friday, factory orders and retail sales figures from Germany are due. Factory orders are forecast to fall 2.4 percent on month in November, reversing a 4.9 percent rise in October. Retail sales are expected to drop 0.9 percent in contrast to October's 2.5 percent increase.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the yen, it held steady against the rest of major counterparts.

The euro was worth 1.0576 against the greenback, 122.89 against the yen, 0.8544 against the pound and 1.0705 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.

