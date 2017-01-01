Euro Mixed After German Factory Orders, Retail Sales

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of German factory orders and retail sales for November at 2.00 am ET Friday, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the franc, it changed little against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was trading at 1.0581 against the greenback, 122.94 against the yen, 0.8546 against the pound and 1.0704 against the franc around 2:04 am ET.

