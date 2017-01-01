Romania Retail Sales Growth Eases For Eighth Month

2:54a.m.

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales growth eased for the eighth successive month in November, preliminary figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Friday.



Advertisement

Retail sales, excluding automobile trade advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 9.3 percent year-over-year in November, slower than the 10.4 percent spike in October. Sales have been rising since April 2015.

Sales of food, beverages and tobacco products grew 6.4 percent on year and those of non-food products surged by 13.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 1.4 percent from October, when it increased by 0.8 percent

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



