IPF To Appeal Polish Tax Chamber Decision

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Personal Finance's (IPF.L) Friday said they would appeal with the District Administrative Court regarding the decision of the Polish Tax Chamber. IPF said they strongly disagree with the decision of the tax authority on the 2008 financial year.



The decision involves a transfer pricing challenge relating to an intra-group arrangement with a UK entity together with a challenge to the timing of taxation of home collection fee revenues.

