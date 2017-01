DAX Drifts Lower After Downbeat Data

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares inched lower on Friday after economic reports on factory orders and retail sales disappointed investors.

German factory orders dropped 2.5 percent in November from October, when orders grew by revised 5 percent, Destatis reported. Economists forecast orders to decrease 2.4 percent.



German retail sales dropped a calendar-and-seasonally-adjusted 1.8 percent in November from the previous month, when they rose a revised 2.5 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.9 percent decline.

Eurozone economic confidence and retail sales data are slated for release later in the session. The focus also remains on upcoming U.S. jobs data as investors look for further clues on the pace of possible interest rate hikes this year.

The benchmark DAX was down 19 points or 0.16 percent at 11,565 in opening deals after closing largely unchanged in the previous session.

