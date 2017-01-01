French Current Account Deficit Narrows In November

4:27a.m.

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French current account gap narrowed in November from a month earlier, data from the Bank of France showed Friday.

The current account deficit dropped to EUR 2.3 billion in November from EUR 3.2 billion in October.



Advertisement

The goods trade deficit fell to EUR 2.6 billion in November from EUR 3.3 billion in the preceding month. Meanwhile, services trade balance came in at a surplus of EUR 0.1 billion in November, for the first time since June.

The balance of primary income and secondary income varied marginally in November.

The capital account turned to a surplus of EUR 0.1 billion in November from a shortfall of EUR 0.1 billion in October. The financial account showed a surplus of EUR 11.2 billion versus a deficit of EUR 15.6 billion last month.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



