WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

4:40a.m.

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 05-January-17

Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share

in Issue Currency

WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,559,086.54 9.5101

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,186,446.93 13.5932

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 261,123.53 16.3202

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,149,506.41 14.6392

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 05/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,558,533.60 10.3902

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1150000 USD 11,948,996.41 10.3904



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,564,945.54 12.6791

WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 282,694.11 13.4616

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,079,236.69 15.0731

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,078,265.18 15.1868

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 70010 GBP 742,690.77 10.6084

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3990000 USD 63,143,130.09 15.8253

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,200,524.39 17.1503

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,248,441.69 16.1759

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 280,170.50 13.3415

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 05/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000.001 EUR 271,667.89 12.9366

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,150,480.32 13.8612

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,233,839.00 17.1367

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,132,061.10 15.121

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,169,467.48 9.8111

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,187,536.41 16.9624

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 05/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 268,044.69 16.7528

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,197,106.93 16.7884

WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 05/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 2200000 EUR 28,892,748.67 13.1331

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,668,119.97 17.6405

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 151000 EUR 2,274,823.80 15.0651

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 05/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,531,049.51 10.2063

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,191,965.75 17.2491

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 05/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6150000 USD 91,834,302.16 14.9324

WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,870,788.57 5.5297

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 05/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,953,937.63 18.4458

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,018,319.36 15.6665

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 900,328.26 13.8512

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 276,312.29 17.2695

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 05/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 276,245.78 17.2654

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 05/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,365,008.64 17.2565

WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 05/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,701,978.77 19.7657

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire

BWZMM42R6

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

