Euro Mixed Ahead Of Eurozone Retail Sales, Economic Sentiment Survey

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Friday, Eurozone retail sales for November and economic sentiment survey results for December are due. The Eurozone economic confidence index is expected to rise to 106.8 in December from 106.5 in November.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the franc and the yen, it rose against the greenback and the pound.

The euro was worth 1.0603 against the greenback, 122.93 against the yen, 0.8561 against the pound and 1.0716 against the Swiss franc as of 4:55 am ET.

