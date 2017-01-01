European Shares Inch Lower Ahead Of US Jobs Data

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell slightly in cautious trade Friday as investors looked for more clarity on the U.S. labor market. With Thursday's ADP report showing a slowdown in the pace of jobs growth in December, investors now await the Labor Department's closely-watched monthly employment report for fresh clues on the pace of possible U.S. interest rate hikes this year.

The day's economic reports on German factory orders and retail sales also disappointed investors. German factory orders dropped 2.5 percent in November from October, while retail sales dropped a calendar-and-seasonally-adjusted 1.8 percent.

Eurozone economic confidence and retail sales data are slated for release later in the session.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.33 percent at 364.43 in late opening deals, but remained on track for a weekly gain.

The German DAX was moving down 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 index was declining half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent.

Sanofi shares fell nearly 3 percent in Paris after a U.S. federal judge ruled against the French drug maker and partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a patent infringement case covering a cholesterol drug.

Precious metals miner Fresnillo and Randgold Resources lost about 2 percent in London as gold prices slipped from a five-week high hit overnight amid some doubts on the pace of interest rate rises in the U.S. this year.

Reinforced polymer products maker Fenner jumped 14 percent after saying it is expecting better FY results.

Lloyds Banking Group rallied 2 percent after a rating upgrade by research analysts at Barclays Plc.

