Eurozone Retail Sales Fall In November

5:41a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone retail sales decreased in November after rebounding in the previous month, figures from Eurostat showed Friday.

Retail sales volume fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent month-over-month in November, reversing a 1.4 percent rise in October, which was revised up from a 1.1 percent gain reported earlier.



Advertisement

Sales of food, drinks and tobacco products dropped 0.4 percent over the month and those of non-food products, except fuel slid by 0.9 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased to 2.3 percent in November from 3.0 percent in the prior month, revised from 2.4 percent. However, it was above the 1.9 percent climb expected by economists.

In the EU28, retail sales edged down 0.1 percent monthly in November, while it grew 3.4 percent from a year ago.

Among member states for which data are available, the highest monthly decreases in total retail trade were noted in Germany, Austria, Portugal and Denmark. Meanwhile, the largest increases were observed in Luxembourg, Estonia, Romania, Slovenia and Slovakia.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



