Hungary Nov Retail Sales Growth Accelerates

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's retail sales growth improved in November after easing in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Friday.

The volume of retail sales advanced a calendar-adjusted 4.7 percent year-over-year in November, faster than October's 2.6 percent climb.

Sales of food, drinks and tobacco products rose 2.1 percent annually in November and those of non-food products surged by 8.1 percent.

During the first eleven months of the year, total retail sales grew 4.7 percent as compared to same period last year.

