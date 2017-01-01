German Factory Orders, Retail Sales Fall More Than Forecast

7:07a.m.

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's factory orders declined in November on widespread weakness across domestic and foreign markets and retail sales shrank on subdued spending.

Factory orders dropped by a bigger-than-expected 2.5 percent in November from October, when they grew by a revised 5 percent, Destatis reported Friday. A similar pace of decline was last seen in November 2014.

Orders were forecast to decrease 2.4 percent after posting an initially estimated rise of 4.9 percent.

The decline in November was not able to offset the rise in October and the trend in orders is thus still pointing clearly upwards, Marco Wagner, an analyst at Commerzbank, said.



Advertisement

That said, the new year also has some stumbling blocks along the way, such as the elections in several large euro zone countries, the analyst noted.

Another report from Destatis showed that retail sales dropped 1.8 percent month-on-month in November, in contrast to a revised 2.5 percent rise in October.

Economists had forecast a 0.9 percent decline. The latest fall was the first since March.

On a year-on-year basis, however, retail sales grew 3.2 percent in November, which was much better than the 1.2 percent gain economists had predicted and the fastest in three months.

Domestic and foreign factory orders slid 2.8 percent and 2.3 percent respectively. New orders from the euro area dropped 2.7 percent and that from other countries fell 2 percent.

Orders for intermediate goods gained 0.5 percent, while demand for capital goods decreased 4.8 percent. For consumer goods, an increase of 1.5 percent was registered.

On a yearly basis, the factory order growth halved to 3 percent from 6.3 percent in October. Economists had forecast a slightly faster growth of 3.6 percent.

At the same time, manufacturing turnover climbed 0.4 percent on month after staying flat in October. The October rate was revised from -0.1 percent.

According to the latest Purchasing Managers' survey, new orders increased across the manufacturing economy, bolstered by greater exports in December. Despite a slight easing, the rate of growth was solid, IHS Markit reported.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



