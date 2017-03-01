Wall Street To Open Mixed

7:32a.m.

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Trading in the U.S. index futures suggest that Wall Street stocks may open Friday's session mixed. The employment situation report and International trade data will decide the sentiments. The market is keen on the Federal speeches scheduled today. Asian stocks closed mixed, while European shares are trading lower.

As of 6:45 am ET, the Dow futures are slipping 13 points, the S&P 500 futures are shedding 0.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are climbing 1.50 points.

U.S. Markets closed mixed on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq managed to end the day at a new record closing high. The Nasdaq rose 10.93 points or 0.2 percent to 5,487.94, the Dow dipped 42.87 points or 0.2 percent to 19,899.29 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.75 points or 0.1 percent to 2,269.00.

On the economic front, the Labor Department's employment situation report for December will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus for non-farm payrolls is 175,000 lower than 178,000 reported last month. The economists are looking for an increase in unemployment rate with a consensus of 4.7 percent, compared to 4.6 percent in the previous month. Private payrolls is projected to increase to 165,000 from 156,000 in the previous period.

The Commerce Department's International trade data for November will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a negative 44.5 billion, wider than negative 42.6 billion a month ago.

Factory orders data for November prepared by the Commerce Department is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a fall of 2.5 percent, compared to a gain of 2.7 percent in the previous month.



At 11.15 am ET, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans discusses monetary policy on a National Association for Business Economics and American Economic Association conference panel in Chicago, with audience and media Q&A. Evans' interview with CNBC's Steve Liesman at "Closing Bell" will be live telecast at 3.10 pm ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count that tracks weekly changes in the number of active operating oil & gas rigs, will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the previous week, North American rig count was 815 and U.S. rig count was 658.

Prepared remarks of Richmon Fed President Jeffrey Lacker on 217 economic outlook will be presented at the Maryland Bankers Association Forum in Baltimore by his Director of Research at 1.00 pm ET.

Treasury STRIPS (Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities) will be released at 3.00 pm ET.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan speaks on a panel on United States and Global Economic Outlook at the American Economic Association's annual meeting in Chicago, with audience Q&A at 3.30 pm ET.

In the corporate segment, Ford Motor Co. (F) and its joint ventures in China sold nearly 150,000 vehicles in December 2016, up 21 percent over 2015. The growth was driven by strong demand for Ford's expanded lineup of SUVs such as the Ford Edge and Explorer, the Ford Taurus large car, and performance vehicles such as the Ford Mustang. The company's sales surged 23 percent in China in December.

Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) announced acquisition of Technologies Alliance, Inc. d/b/a OilPatch Technologies for approximately $20 million.

Genentech of Roche Group said it received FDA approval for Lucentis injection 0.5 mg for the treatment of patients with myopic choroidal neovascularization that can lead to blindness.

DaVita Inc. (DVA) named Joel Ackerman as chief financial officer, effective March 1, 2017.

Mills Fleet Farm announced the appointment of Wayne Sales as interim chief executive officer to succeed Duncan Mac Naughton, who is stepping down to join Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR), effective immediately.

Asian stocks closed mixed on Friday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 11.09 points or 0.35 percent to 3,154.32 as the country's central bank guided the yuan 0.92 percent stronger against the dollar, the biggest one-day increase in a decade, to support the currency and curb capital outflows. Hong Kong's Hang Seng closed higher 46.32 points or 0.21 percent at 22,503.01.

Japanese shares fell for a second straight day. The Nikkei average dropped 66.36 points or 0.34 percent to 19,454.33. The broader Topix index closed 0.15 percent lower at 1,553.32.

Australian shares closed marginally higher to extend gains for a fourth straight session. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 inched up 2.30 points or 0.04 percent to 5,755.60. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 3.90 points or 0.07 percent higher at 5,809.

European shares are trading mostly in the red. The CAC 40 Index of France is down 21.98 points or 0.45 percent, the German DAX is losing 15.72 points or 0.14 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 6.36 points or 0.09 percent and the Swiss Market Index is declining 11.12 points or 0.13 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.38 percent.

