WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Donald Trump Presidential Transition Team has announced the build out of the White House policy team.

Andrew Bremberg was appointed as Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council. He now works in a lead policy and administrative role on the Presidential Transition Team. Paul Winfree was named Deputy Director of the Domestic Policy Council and Director of Budget Policy.



The Domestic Policy Director and Council will report to the Senior Advisor to the President for Policy, Stephen Miller. All members of the policy team will be required to accept a five-year ban on lobbying after the conclusion of their service as well as a lifetime ban on becoming registered lobbyists for a foreign government.

The White House Domestic Policy Council will oversee issue areas including judiciary, budget, public safety, education and immigration policy, and will focus its efforts around the goal of increasing economic prosperity and protecting and defending the American worker and wage earner, particularly those who have been underserved.

Other Policy Directors are: Katy Talento - Healthcare Policy; Ja'Ron Smith - Urban Affairs and Revitalization; Rob Goad - Education Policy; John Zadrozny - Justice and Homeland Security Policy; Zina Bash - Regulatory Reform, Legal and Immigration Policy; Peter J. White - Senior Policy Analyst.

Staff at the Office of the Senior Advisor to the President for Policy were also announced Thursday. They are: Carlos Diaz-Rosillo - Director of Policy and Inter-agency Coordination; Vince Haley - Advisor for Policy, Strategy and Speech-writing; Ross Worthington - Advisor for Policy, Strategy and Speech-writing; Ryan Jarmula - Advisor for Policy Development and Speech-writing; Robert Gabriel, - Special Assistant to the Senior Advisor.

Alexander Gray was appointed as Deputy Director of the National Trade Council for the Defense Industrial Base, and Rolf Lundberg was named Deputy Director of the National Trade Council for "Buy American, Hire American."

