U.S. Trade Deficit Widens More Than Expected In November

9:02a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With imports rising and exports falling, the Commerce Department released a report on Friday showing that the U.S. trade deficit widened by more than expected in the month of November.



Advertisement

The report said the trade deficit widened to $45.2 billion in November from a revised $42.4 billion in October. The trade deficit had been expected to widen to $44.5 billion.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.