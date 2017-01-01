Trump Scoffs At Schwarzenegger's Rating As 'Celebrity Apprentice' Host

10:00a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President-elect Donald Trump has scoffed at Arnold Schwarzenegger's comparatively poor rating as host of NBC's revamped "The Celebrity Apprentice" TV show.

The former action movie star and California Governor filled Donald Trump's hosting role of the business reality show after the latter entered the presidential race last year.



Monday's two-hour premiere of the "Celebrity Apprentice" new season was viewed by 4.9 million live viewers in early Nielsen ratings numbers. And the show earned a 1.3 rating for adults under the age of 50, the most-valued demographic for TV advertisers.

The previous Trump-hosted season-seven premiere a year ago received better popularity, data shows. 6.8 million viewers were estimated to have watched the show, which earned a 2.4 rating among the advertiser demographic.

"Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got "swamped" (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT," Trump tweeted Friday. "So much for being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary," the incoming US President said referring to Schwarzenegger's anti-Trump stand during the presidential election campaign. Despite being a Republican, he appeared at the Democratic National Convention for Hillary Clinton in July, and voted for GOP aspirant John Kasich in California's primary.

"Celebrity Apprentice" fell behind many other television shows on Monday night in terms of rating and viewership. The season-21 premiere of the dating competition "The Bachelor," telecast on ABC, earned a 2.1 rating and 6.6 million viewers.

