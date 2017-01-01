US, Iraq Sign $1 Billion Loan Guarantee Agreement

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thursday, the United States and Iraq signed a loan guarantee agreement that, once entered into force, will enable Iraq to access up to $1 billion in low-cost financing from international capital markets.



The loan guarantee was pledged by President Obama at the G7 Ise-Shima Summit in May 2016 to support Iraq in the fight against ISIL, the U.S. Department of State said.

In addition to facilitating access to essential financing as Iraq addresses multiple humanitarian crises, the guarantee agreement bolsters important economic and institutional reforms aimed at consolidating a foundation for stability and growth. This loan guarantee also reinforces Iraq's work with other partners, including the International Monetary Fund, to implement its economic reform agenda.

This agreement is an important step in the process for Iraq to obtain greater access to international capital markets. After specific legal requirements and policy considerations have been concluded, Iraq will be able to benefit from this U.S. sovereign loan guarantee, according to the State Department.

