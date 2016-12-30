DGAP-Gesamtstimmrechtsmitteilung: PAION AG (english)
PAION AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: PAION AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement PAION AG: Release according to Article 26a of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
06.01.2017 / 16:00 Total Voting Rights Announcement according to Article 26a of the WpHG transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Correction of a publication dated 30.12.2016
1. Details of issuer
PAION AG Martinstr. 10-12 52062 Aachen Germany
2. Type of capital measure
Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 26a 31.12.2016 para. 2 WpHG) Other capital measure (Sec. 26a para. 1 WpHG)
3. New total number of voting rights:
55757094
Language: English Company: PAION AG Martinstr. 10-12 52062 Aachen Germany Internet: www.paion.com
