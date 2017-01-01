House Condemns U.N. Over Israeli Settlement Resolution

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - A House resolution condemning the United Nations for voting to ban Israeli settlement construction was approved with bipartisan support on Thursday.

The House voted 342 to 80 in favor of the resolution, with most Republicans and Democrats voting in favor of the largely symbolic measure.

Seventy-six Democrats and just four Republicans voted against the resolution, which is likely to be followed by a similar statement from the Senate.



The U.N. resolution was approved by the Security Council in a fourteen to zero vote after the U.S. decided to abstain.

The decision to abstain has led to widespread criticism of the Obama administration, as the U.S. has vetoed similar resolutions in the past.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., described the move by the U.N. as a one-sided effort designed to isolate and delegitimize Israel.

"It's time to repair the damage done by this misguided hit job at the UN. It's time to rebuild our partnership with Israel and reaffirm our commitment to her security," Ryan said ahead of the vote in the House.

He added, "And it's time to show all of our allies that, regardless of the shameful events of last month, the United States remains a force for good."

The House statement claims the U.N. resolution undermines the prospect of Israelis and Palestinians resuming productive, direct negotiations.

