Former CIA Director Woolsey Leaves Trump Transition Team

1:27p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former CIA Director James Woolsey revealed Thursday he will no longer be a member of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team.

"Effective immediately, Ambassador Woolsey is no longer a senior advisor to President-elect Trump or the Transition," Woolsey spokesman Jonathan Franks said in a statement. "He wishes the president-elect and his administration great success in their time in office."



Advertisement

Woolsey, who served as director of the CIA under President Bill Clinton, subsequently told CNN's Erin Burnett he was no longer functioning as an advisor to Trump and wanted to avoid any confusion about his role.

The move comes shortly after Woolsey told CNN he believes the Russians were involved in election-related hacking of Democratic officials.

However, the ex-CIA chief insisted to Burnett that Trump's dismissal of U.S. intelligence findings about Russian hacking were not a factor in his decision to leave.

A source close to Woolsey told NBC News he felt increasingly uncomfortable with the Trump transition's decision-making on matters of intelligence, but a transition spokesman rejected those claims as false.

Woolsey's departure came the day before Trump is scheduled to receive an intelligence briefing on the alleged Russian hacking.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



