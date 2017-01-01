GOP Links Defunding Planned Parenthood To Obamacare Repeal

2:29p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., revealed Thursday that Republican lawmakers will include a measure stripping federal funding from Planned Parenthood in legislation to repeal the healthcare reform law known as Obamacare.

Planned Parenthood, a provider of various women's health services, receives approximately $500 million a year in federal funding but is a frequent target of the GOP for offering abortions.

The move to link defunding the organization to the repeal of Obamacare is likely to be popular among most Republicans but could complicate efforts to pass the legislation.



Advertisement

Republicans intend to use the budget reconciliation process to pass an Obamacare repeal bill, preventing the legislation from being filibustered in the Senate.

However, the decision to include the measure defunding Planned Parenthood could lead some GOP Senators to oppose the bill.

Republicans currently hold a 52 to 48 majority in the Senate, but all of the Democrats are expected to oppose the bill.

Senators Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, have also both opposed previous efforts to strip funding from the organization.

Additionally, Senator Rand Paul, R-Ken., has expressed opposition to the underlying budget measure, because it would add $9.7 trillion to the national debt over the next 10 years without ever balancing.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore)

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



