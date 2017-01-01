Crude Oil Nudges Higher On Signs Of OPEC Compliance

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures continued to rise Friday, after the Wall Street Journal reported Saudi Arabia has cut production, as promised.



OPEC members led by Saudi Arabia reached an agreement with Russia last year to curb production in an effort to stabilize oil prices. Bloomberg, meanwhile, said Kuwait is also enforcing quotas on production.

February West Texas Intermediate crude rose 15 cents, or 0.3%, to $53.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, staying near their yearly highs.

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by four in the past week to 529, oil-field services company Baker Hughes Inc. said Friday. The rig count is up ten straight weeks, as U.S. producers are getting more active amid stable oil prices.

