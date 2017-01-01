Trump: Hacking Had No Effect On Outcome Of The Election

3:54p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After meeting with leading members of U.S. intelligence agencies on Friday, President-elect Donald Trump declared hacking had no impact on the outcome of the presidential election.

Trump described the meeting as constructive and said he has tremendous respect for the work and service done by members of the intelligence community.

The statement came after Trump was briefed by Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan and FBI Director James Comey.



Advertisement

Trump acknowledged that Russia, China, other countries, outside groups and people are consistently trying to break through the cyber infrastructure of governmental institutions, businesses and organizations, including the Democrat National Committee

However, the president-elect added, "There was absolutely no effect on the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tampering whatsoever with voting machines."

Trump said he would appoint a team to provide him with a plan to aggressively combat and stop cyberattacks on the U.S. government, organizations, associations and businesses within 90 days of taking office.

"The methods, tools and tactics we use to keep America safe should not be a public discussion that will benefit those who seek to do us harm," Trump said.

He added, "Two weeks from today I will take the oath of office and America's safety and security will be my number one priority."

Last week, President Barack Obama announced he has ordered a number of actions in response to the Russian government's alleged aggressive harassment of U.S. officials and cyber operations aimed at the U.S. election.

The actions by the Obama administration came as U.S. intelligence officials have accused Russia of hacking Democratic officials and political committees ahead of the election.

However, Trump has expressed skepticism about Russian involvement in the hacking and could lift the sanctions when he takes office later this month.

(Photo: Michael Vadon)

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



