Lufthansa Expects More Fuel Costs Of EUR 400 Mln

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - German airline group Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF, DLAKY) expects more fuel costs of 400 million euros, such as the Dax Group on Friday evening in Frankfurt informed.

The airline needs 2017 with higher ratings conditions. The bottom line is that Lufthansa is expecting kerosene prices of 5.3 billion euros. Last year, the fuel costs Still at 4.9 billion euros. The reason for the sharp rise is the last again more expensive raw oil and the strong dollar.



However, the Group still expects 2016 with a adjusted operating result at the previous year's level at around 1.8 billion euros before strike costs.

In the current year, Lufthansa intends to maintain growth. Overall Lufthansa's flight capacity up by four percent to grow. Although the Group sees further declining stockpiles, but not as clear as in 2016 Airline positive exchange rate effects.

The company said that the recent strike of the Pilots have direct and indirect costs of 100 million euros. During the strike had Lufthansa warned against medium-term bookings.

