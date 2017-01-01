FCA US To Invest $1 Bln In Michigan And Ohio Plants, Add 2,000 New Jobs

7:24p.m.

ROME (dpa-AFX) - FCA US said Sunday that it will invest $1 billion in plants in Michigan and Ohio, and add 2,000 new American jobs.

In total, FCA US has committed investments of more than $9.6 billion in its U.S. manufacturing facilities and created 25,000 new jobs to date since 2009.

Today's announcement is the second phase of an industrialization plan announced in January 2016. The plan called for the realignment of the Company's U.S. manufacturing operations to fully utilize available capacity to respond to a shift in market demand for trucks and SUVs, and to further expand the Jeep and Ram brands.



With the $1 billion investment, FCA US will retool and modernize the Warren Truck Assembly Plant (Mich.) to produce the all-new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, and the south plant of the Toledo Assembly Complex (Ohio) to build an all-new Jeep pickup truck. These actions are planned to be completed by 2020.

More than 2,000 jobs also will be added to support production of these models. The added benefit of the investment in Warren is that it will enable the plant to produce the Ram heavy duty truck, which is currently produced in Mexico.

In July 2016, the Company made two announcements involving production shifts at three plants to gain additional capacity for the Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Cherokee and Ram Light Duty Truck.

The first announcement confirmed a more than $1 billion investment and the addition of 1,000 jobs at its Illinois and Ohio plants. The Company will invest $350 million in the Belvidere Assembly Plant (Ill.) to produce the Jeep Cherokee, which will move from its current production location in Toledo, Ohio, in 2017. Approximately 300 new jobs would be created.

Following the move of Cherokee to Belvidere, the Company will invest $700 million in the Toledo Assembly Complex (Ohio) to retool the North plant to produce the next generation Jeep Wrangler. Approximately 700 new jobs will be added.

In the second announcement, FCA US announced that it will invest nearly $1.5 billion in its Sterling Heights Assembly Plant (Mich.) to retool it to build the next generation Ram 1500. In September, the Company committed to adding 700 new jobs to support production.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

