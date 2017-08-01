China's Foreign Exchange Reserves Decline In December

01/08/17

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's foreign exchange reserves continued to decline at the end of 2016, the People's Bank of China reported Saturday.



Reserves fell $41.1 billion from prior month to $3.01 trillion in December as the central bank intervened to curb the weakness in the yuan.

This was the sixth consecutive fall in reserves and reached the lowest level in more than five years.

With the level of reserves still well above most estimates of what the PBOC needs to keep control of the currency, it can continue in this way for some time, Mark Williams, chief China economist at Capital Economics, said. Three trillion dollars is still a lot of money, he said.

