Revenue for Q4 2016 up 5% on Q3 2016 to $365 million. Revenue for full year 2016 at $1,198 million.

London, UK, January 9, 2017 - Dialog Semiconductor plc (XETRA: DLG), a provider of highly integrated power management, AC/DC power conversion, solid state lighting and Bluetooth(R) Smart wireless technology, today reports Q4 2016 unaudited preliminary revenue of approximately $365 million, slightly above the mid-point of the guidance range announced on 3 November 2016. As anticipated, during Q4 2016 Mobile Systems performed in line with expectations and our Bluetooth(R) low energy and Power Conversion businesses delivered strong year-on-year growth. Unaudited preliminary revenue for the full year 2016 was $1,198 million.

In line with the strong cash generative nature of the business, in Q4 2016 we expect an increase in cash and cash equivalents of approximately $48 million after $18.5 million relating to the first interim settlement of the second tranche of the share buyback programme. At 31 December 2016 the Company anticipates a cash and cash equivalents balance of approximately $697 million.

The Company is currently finalising its Q4 2016 results and will publish full and audited results for the year ended 31 December 2016, on the 23 February 2017.



Forward Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that reflect management's current views with respect to future events. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate", "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project" and "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: an economic downturn in the semiconductor and telecommunications markets; changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the timing of customer orders and manufacturing lead times, insufficient, excess or obsolete inventory, the impact of competing products and their pricing, political risks in the countries in which we operate or sale and supply constraints. If any of these or other risks and uncertainties occur (some of which are described under the heading "Risks and their management" in Dialog Semiconductor's most recent Annual Report) or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, then actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. We do not intend or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement which speaks only as of the date on which it is made, however, any subsequent statement will supersede any previous statement.

