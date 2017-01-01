Evotec To Invest In Eternygen

2:14a.m.

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Evotec AG (EVTCY.PK, EVOTF.PK) announced the company together with Epidarex Capital, the lead investor, and a consortium of prominent German investors will participate in Eternygen's latest funding round of 8 million euros. Eternygen, a privately owned metabolic diseases company based in Berlin, Germany, is focused on the sodium coupled citrate transporter, a novel target which is also known as INDY.



Advertisement

Eternygen will use the proceeds of the Series A funding to accelerate its small molecule sodium coupled citrate transporter inhibitors towards the selection of a pre-clinical lead candidate.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



