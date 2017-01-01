Jan 09, 2:48 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
William Hill GB0031698896

Dialog Semiconductor Posts Q4 Prelim. Revenue Of $365 Mln

2:16a.m.

KIRCHHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLGNF.PK, DLGS) Monday, in its unaudited preliminary fourth-quarter report, posted revenue of about $365 million, slightly above the mid-point of the prior guidance range.

Advertisement

During the fourth quarter, Mobile Systems performed in line with expectations, and Bluetooth low energy and Power Conversion businesses delivered strong year-on-year growth, as projected earlier.

The Group's unaudited preliminary revenue for the full year 2016 was at $1.198 billion.

In addition, the Group expects an increase in cash and cash equivalents of about $48 million, after $18.5 million relating to the first interim settlement of the second tranche of the share buyback programme. At 31 December 2016 the Company anticipates a cash and cash equivalents balance of about $697 million.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! How do you like this site?