Finland Trade Deficit Narrows In November

2:34a.m.

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade deficit decreased in November from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary figures from Finland Customs Office showed Monday.

The trade deficit fell to EUR 150 million in November from EUR 240 million in the corresponding month last year.



The value of exports climbed 4.0 percent year-over-year in November and imports rose by 2.0 percent.

Shipments to EU countries remained at the previous year's level in November, while those to non-EU countries surged by 9.0 percent.

During the first eleven months of the year, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 2.3 billion versus a shortfall of EUR 351 million in the same period of 2015.

