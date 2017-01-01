IG Group Updates On Impact Of AMF Restrictions

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings (IGG.L) issued an update on the impact of new requirements from the AMF, a supervisor of the company's activities, on the advertising of its products in France. IG Group said overall, the company does not believe these restrictions will have a material negative impact on its business in France in the short term and could ultimately enhance the company's future competitive position in the country.



The AMF has confirmed certain restrictions on electronic marketing of CFDs to retail clients in France. The AMF will also ban all electronic marketing involving FX and Binaries. IG Group said the restrictions have no impact on the current client base.

