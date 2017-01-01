Germany's Industrial Output Rises For Second Month; Exports Grow Strongly

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's industrial production increased for a second straight month and exports logged the fastest growth in more than four years in November, reflecting robust economic activity towards the end of 2016.

Industrial production climbed 0.4 percent from October, when it grew by a revised 0.5 percent.

This was the second consecutive rise in production. However, the rate of growth was weaker than the expected increase of 0.7 percent.



Excluding energy and construction, production gained 0.4 percent. Energy production decreased 0.4 percent in November, while construction output climbed 1.5 percent.

Official data earlier showed that factory orders dropped by 2.5 percent on widespread weakness across domestic and foreign markets in November. A similar pace of decline was last seen in November 2014.

However, the latest Purchasing Managers' survey showed that manufacturers raised their production at a faster pace in December to meet client demand. Production grew at the sharpest rate since July.

Another report from Destatis today showed that exports posted a monthly increase of 3.9 percent, following a 0.5 percent rise in October. This was the biggest growth since May 2012. Exports were expected to gain only 0.5 percent.

Likewise, imports growth more than doubled to 3.5 percent from 1.2 percent. This was also faster than the expected 1.1 percent.

As a result, the trade surplus increased to a seasonally adjusted EUR 21.7 billion from EUR 20.6 billion a month ago.

On a yearly basis, shipments rebounded 5.6 percent after falling 4 percent in October. Similarly, imports climbed 4.5 percent, reversing October's 2.3 percent decrease.

Nonetheless, the current account surplus fell to an unadjusted EUR 24.6 billion from EUR 24.9 billion in the previous year.

