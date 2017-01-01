Romania Trade Deficit Widens In November

3:59a.m.

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade deficit increased in November from a year ago, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Monday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 865.5 million in November from EUR 780.1 million in the corresponding month last year.

Exports surged 11.7 percent year-over-year in November and imports grew by 11.6 percent.

During the January to November period, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 8.9 billion versus EUR 7.19 billion in the same period of 2015.

