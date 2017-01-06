WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)
4:25a.m.
WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 06-January-17
Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share
in Issue Currency
WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,547,871.71 9.4976
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,137,523.93 13.5688
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 260,653.67 16.2909
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 06/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,139,435.30 14.6231
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 06/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,556,078.22 10.3739
WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1150000 USD 11,930,171.44 10.3741
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,486,356.37 12.6511
WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 282,069.42 13.4319
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,080,529.07 15.0912
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,079,570.22 15.2052
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 06/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 70010 GBP 743,654.43 10.6221
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 06/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3990000 USD 63,221,811.41 15.8451
WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,202,016.57 17.1717
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 06/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 41,193,702.32 16.1544
WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 279,798.71 13.3237
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 06/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000.001 EUR 272,352.56 12.9692
WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,153,379.81 13.8961
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,233,358.15 17.13
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,131,270.32 15.1154
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 06/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,164,850.72 9.8085
WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 06/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,187,145.61 16.9568
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 06/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 268,227.34 16.7642
WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,199,966.95 16.7999
WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 06/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 2200000 EUR 28,782,002.37 13.0827
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,650,507.44 17.524
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 151000 EUR 2,259,806.68 14.9656
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 06/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,521,186.30 10.1406
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,116,986.61 17
WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 06/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6300000 USD 93,455,392.55 14.8342
WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,876,821.70 5.5383
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 06/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,849,388.73 18.41
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,016,328.53 15.6358
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 898,680.34 13.8259
WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 275,776.87 17.2361
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 06/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 277,438.10 17.3399
WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 06/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,379,532.59 17.3309
WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 06/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,599,645.78 19.6446
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire
BWZMM42R6
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX