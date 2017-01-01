Euro Mixed Ahead Of Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, Eurozone Sentix investor sentiment data is due. The indicator is expected to improve to 12 in January from 10 in December.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro held steady against the greenback and the franc, it rose against the pound. Against the yen, the euro eased.

The euro was worth 1.0537 against the greenback,123.38 against the yen, 1.0726 against the Swiss franc and 0.8654 against the pound at 4:25 am ET.

