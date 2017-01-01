Euro Mixed After Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index

4:49a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, Eurozone Sentix investor sentiment index has been released. Following the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro declined against the yen, it changed little against the rest of major counterparts.



Advertisement

The euro was trading at 1.0542 against the greenback, 123.31 against the yen, 1.0724 against the Swiss franc and 0.8676 against the pound around 4:32 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



