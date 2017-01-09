DGAP-News: Nanogate AG: Transaction to Acquire the Majority of Jay Plastics Completed (english)

4:52a.m.

Nanogate AG: Transaction to Acquire the Majority of Jay Plastics Completed

DGAP-News: NANOGATE AG / Key word(s): Investment Nanogate AG: Transaction to Acquire the Majority of Jay Plastics Completed

09.01.2017 / 10:37 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRESS RELEASE

Nanogate AG: Transaction to Acquire the Majority of Jay Plastics Completed

Jump in sales and higher profitability expected as early as 2017 - Integration started - Technology transfer and global sales in the focus of the integration

Göttelborn, Germany, January 9, 2017. Nanogate AG, a leading global specialist in design-oriented, high-tech surfaces and components, has completed its acquisition of around 80 percent of US plastics specialist, Jay Plastics, as planned. With the new majority holding, Nanogate will be expanding its access to the market, acquiring its own production capacities in North America and strengthening its technology portfolio. At the same time, the Group is expecting a significant boost in sales and earnings. As early as this year, sales are expected to increase to more than EUR 150 million, as had already been announced by the Group when signing the agreement. EBITDA is also expected to improve in 2017, despite the costs of the transaction and integration. Nanogate will be presenting a concrete forecast for 2017 in the coming weeks, as soon as the detailed planning of the integration is completed. Together with Jay Plastics, Nanogate is establishing itself as a globally positioned provider for design-oriented and multifunctional, high-performance surfaces and components of the highest optical quality.



Advertisement

Ralf Zastrau, CEO of Nanogate AG, commented: "With the new majority holding in Jay Plastics, Nanogate is expanding its technology portfolio and its access to international markets, especially in the US, but also to Asian manufacturers. This makes our Group an active player in a market with an accessible volume in billions. In view of our considerable experience, we expect a rapid integration into the Group overall. In the process, we are also benefiting from a corporate culture in both companies that is shaped by SMEs. And together, we are already negotiating new orders with customers today. To facilitate an optimal relationship with the Group, we will be establishing our own advisory board for our new subsidiary. The focus of the integration encompasses a comprehensive technology transfer and expanded access to the market. We see particularly big opportunities in the metalization of surfaces: Both companies have long been active within this market and can now together bring the new and environmentally friendly Nanogate N-Metals Chrome platform to the market. The transaction will enable us to turn Nanogate into a global provider."

In December 2016, Nanogate had announced its acquisition of majority stake in Jay Plastics. The company is a leading specialist in the US for the high-value enhancement of plastic surfaces and components. In addition, the company has extensive expertise in the metalization of surfaces (PVD technology) and in lighting systems. As an integrated provider, the company covers the entire value chain from the development of components to production. Its customers include well-known US automobile companies and suppliers as well as manufacturers from Japan and South Korea. Aside from the automotive industry, Jay Plastics operates in other sectors, such as household appliances. Jay Plastics was split off from the former Jay Technologies parent company and will operate under the name of Nanogate Jay Systems LLC in the future. The existing management will continue to direct the company in the future.

Nanogate on Twitter: http://twitter.com/nanogate_ag

If you have any queries, please contact:

Christian Dose (financial press and investors) Nanogate AG WMP Finanzkommunikation GmbH Zum Schacht 3 Tel. +49-69-577-030-021 66287 Göttelborn nanogate@wmp-ag.de Germany www.nanogate.com Liane Stieler-Joachim Nanogate AG Tel. +49-6825-9591-220 liane.stieler-joachim@nanogate.com

Nanogate AG: Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for design- oriented high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical quality. The Group employs around 1,100 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive).

The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Fresenius, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche, Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities. The Group comprises Nanogate Eurogard Systems B.V., Nanogate GfO Systems AG, Nanogate Industrial Systems GmbH, Nanogate Textile & Care Systems GmbH, Nanogate Glazing Systems B.V. and Nanogate Vogler Systems GmbH, as well as majority stakes in Nanogate PD Systems GmbH and Nanogate Goletz Systems GmbH. Außerdem hält Nanogate eine Mehrheits-Beteiligung an der US-Gesellschaft Nanogate Jay Systems LLC. It also has sales companies in the US and Turkey.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers' products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group concentrates on attractive sectors such as automotive/transport, mechanical/plant engineering, buildings/ interiors and sport/leisure. As a systems provider, Nanogate offers the entire value chain: materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets, the development of new applications for the strategic growth areas Advanced Polymers (innovative plastics) and Advanced Metals (innovative metal enhancements) as well as external growth.

Disclaimer: This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate AG (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

09.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: NANOGATE AG Zum Schacht 3 66287 Göttelborn Germany Phone: +49 (0)6825/95 91 0 Fax: +49 (0)6825/95 91 852 E-mail: nanogate@wmp-ag.de Internet: www.nanogate.de ISIN: DE000A0JKHC9 WKN: A0JKHC Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

534791 09.01.2017

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



