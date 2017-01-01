Turkey Retail Sales Fall For Second Month

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's retail sales decreased for the second straight month in November, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Monday.



Retail sales volume fell a calendar-adjusted 2.0 percent year-over-year in November, much faster than the 0.2 percent slight drop in the previous month.

Sales of food, drinks and tobacco products declined 1.5 percent annually in November and those of non-food products, except automotive fuel dipped by 1.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales edged up a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent from October, when it slid by 0.7 percent.

