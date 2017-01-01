Hon Hai Precision, Sharp To Spend NT$28 Bln To Expand OLED Capacity In China

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Responding to media reports that, Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., or Foxconn said that the company and Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. (SHCAY.PK) will spend NT$28 billion for expansion of OLED capacity in China.



It is reported that Hon Hai and Sharp will expand OLED panel capacity at Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory. According to Japanese media, the related investment is said to be JPY100 billion or about NT$27.78 billion.

