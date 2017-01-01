Greece Industrial Production Growth Eases In November

6:10a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's industrial production growth eased sharply in November after accelerating in the previous month, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Office showed Monday.



Advertisement

Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 2.3 percent year-over-year in November, much slower than October's 7.0 percent climb. Production has been rising since April.

Manufacturing production grew 1.7 percent on year and electricity production advanced by 8.0 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output registered a decline of 7.9 percent.

After seasonal adjustments, industrial production fell 0.8 percent monthly in November, reversing 4.5 percent increase in the preceding month.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



