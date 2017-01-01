Optum And Surgical Care Affiliates To Merge

6:23a.m.

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group (UNH), and Surgical Care Affiliates, Inc. (SCAI) announced an agreement which calls for the acquisition of SCA's outstanding common stock for $57.00 per share. SCA will become part of the OptumCare platform, which serves millions of consumers annually through 20,000 affiliated physicians and hundreds of care facilities. The fixed price of $57.00 per share will be funded between 51 percent and 80 percent with UnitedHealth Group common stock, with the final percentage to be determined at UnitedHealth Group's option and the remainder in cash.



Advertisement

UnitedHealth expects the transaction to close during the first half of 2017, and is expected to be neutral to the company's outlook for adjusted net earnings per share in 2017 and modestly accretive in 2018.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



