Baker Hughes December Worldwide Rig Count Down

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Baker Hughes Inc. (BHI) reported that worldwide rig count for December 2016 was 1,772, down 197 from the 1,969 counted in December 2015.



The international rig count for December 2016 was 929, down 166 from the 1,095 counted in December 2015. The international offshore rig count for December 2016 was 210, down 40 from the 250 counted in December 2015.

The average U.S. rig count for December 2016 was 634, down 80 from the 714 counted in December 2015. The average Canadian rig count for December 2016 was 209, up 49 from the 160 counted in December 2015.

