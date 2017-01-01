Lululemon Athletica Updates Q4 Guidance On Strong Holiday Season

6:30a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) announced the company now expects fourth-quarter earnings per share to be in the range of $0.99 to $1.01. The previous EPS guidance was a range of $0.96 to $1.01.



The company now anticipates fourth-quarter net revenue will be in the range of $775 million to $785 million based on a total comparable sales increase in the mid-single digits on a constant dollar basis. This compares to the company's previous guidance of net revenue in the range of $765 million to $785 million based on a total comparable sales increase in the mid-single digits on a constant dollar basis.

"We had a strong holiday season in both our store and digital channels driven by our assortment, operational execution and guest experience. We look forward to 2017 as we continue to advance on our long term goals," said Laurent Potdevin, CEO of lululemon.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

