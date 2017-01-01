U.S. Dollar Extends Rise

6:36a.m.

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar extended rally against its European major counterparts in the European session on Monday, as last week's jobs data showing strong wage gains bolstered the case for swifter rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The U.S. jobs data showed the 75th straight month of job growth, with the non-farm payrolls climbing by 156,000 in December.

The Labor Department also said the annual rate of growth in average hourly employee earnings accelerated to 2.9 percent from 2.5 percent. This was the strongest increase since 2009.

Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans on Friday said that the Fed could raise rates three times this year if economic data comes in stronger-than-expected.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Philadelphia Fed's Patrick Harker also said that they expected three interest rate increases this year.



Investors await speeches from Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart due today, for more clues about the timing of the Fed's next rate hike.

President-elect Donald Trump is supposed to hold a news conference in New York City on Wednesday, with his views on tax reform, infrastructure spending and China trade stance under close scrutiny.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen will speak about the Fed System's mission and responsibilities in Washington on Thursday, which will be scrutinized about the bank's outlook for its next interest rate hike.

The currency has been trading in a positive territory in the Asian session.

The greenback spiked up to a 4-day high of 1.0197 against the Swiss franc, compared to 1.0174 hit late New York Friday. The next possible resistance for the greenback-franc pair is seen around the 1.03 mark.

The greenback strengthened to 1.2125 against the pound, a level not seen since October 28, 2016. Further uptrend may take the greenback to a resistance around the 1.19 level.

Survey data from the mortgage lender Halifax and IHS Markit showed that British house price inflation accelerated unexpectedly at the end of the year.

House prices climbed 6.5 percent in three months to December from last year after rising 6.0 percent in the three months ended November. Meanwhile, economists had expected the inflation to ease to 5.8 percent.

The greenback that ended Friday's trading at 1.0532 against the euro climbed to a 4-day high of 1.0511. Continuation of the greenback's uptrend may see it challenging resistance around the 1.03 region.

Survey results from Sentix showed that Eurozone economic sentiment rose more-than-expected in January to its highest level since the middle of 2015, driven by better assessments on the current situation and economic outlook.

The economic sentiment index for Eurozone climbed to 18.2 from 10 in December, well above the 12 reading economists had predicted. The latest score was the highest since August 2015

The greenback rose back to 1.3266 against the loonie, heading to pierce its early 4-day high of 1.3269. The greenback is poised to locate resistance around the 1.34 area.

Although the greenback firmed to a 5-day high of 117.53 against the yen, it reversed direction in a short while. The pair was trading at 117.06, compared to last week's closing value of 116.90.

The U.S. consumer credit for November is due at 3:00 pm ET.

