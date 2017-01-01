Latvia Nov Trade Deficit Widens Slightly

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's foreign trade deficit increased marginally in November from a year ago, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 122.1 million in November from EUR 120.7 million in the corresponding month last year. However, it was below the shortfall of EUR 132.9 million in October.



Exports climbed 3.4 percent year-over-year in November and imports went up by 3.2 percent.

Shipments of pharmaceutical products expanded 24.3 percent annually in November, while those of electrical machinery and equipment fell by 13.2 percent.

On a monthly basis, both exports and imports dropped by 0.1 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively in November.

In November, the main export partners in trade with EU countries were Lithuania, Estonia, Germany and the United Kingdom. Imports also largely came from Lithuania, Germany, Poland and Estonia.

