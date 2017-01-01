Bank Of France Maintains Q4 2016 Growth Estimate At 0.4%

6:41a.m.

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French economy likely grew 0.4 percent in the final three months of 2016, amid an improvement in industrial production and construction, the Bank of France reaffirmed in a report on Monday.

Gross domestic product rose 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter, the bank said, retaining its earlier estimate. In the third quarter, the economy expanded 0.2 percent after 0.1 percent growth in the previous three months.



Advertisement

The industrial confidence index rose to 102 in December from 101 in November, the bank said, while economists had forecast no change in the reading.

The services confidence index was unchanged at 99. The construction confidence index also held steady in December, at 100.

Business leaders are looking forward to an increase in production in January, while services are expected to progress at a subdued pace. Construction business is expected to grow, but modestly.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



