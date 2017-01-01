Yen Strengthens Against Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the Japanese yen climbed against its major rivals in the European session on Monday.

The yen firmed to a 1-1/2-month high of 141.94 versus the pound, off its early low of 143.86.



The yen climbed to 116.66 against the greenback, 114.59 against the franc and 122.79 against the euro, from its early 5-day low of 117.53, 10-day lows of 115.41 and 123.72, respectively.

The yen reversed from its early 5-day low of 81.78 against the kiwi, 3-week low of 85.92 against the aussie and more than 3-week low of 88.66 versus the loonie, rising to 81.48, 85.45 and 88.06, respectively.

The yen may locate resistance around 139.00 against the pound, 115.00 against the greenback, 112.00 against the franc, 119.00 against the euro, 84.00 against the aussie, 80.00 against the kiwi and 86.00 against the loonie.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

